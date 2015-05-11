The new chapter in Syleena Johnson’s music history is “Chapter 6: Couples Therapy”. In the fourteen tracks on this album we go through the different stages of love. Syleena Johnson sings about the ups and downs of love in a way that will appeal to all of us. It all feels so real when Syleena tells a story no matter if it is happy or sad. Maybe she has inherited this gift from her father Syl Johnson. more>>