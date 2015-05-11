The new album from Bettye LaVette is called “Worthy”. It is a beautiful album from a songstress with a great voice. You will love every track on it. Bettye LaVette is still going strong after all these years. Bluesy-soul, rock and roll, blues, sweet soul music and a heavenly voice are the ingredients for this worthy album. more>>
The new chapter in Syleena Johnson’s music history is “Chapter 6: Couples Therapy”. In the fourteen tracks on this album we go through the different stages of love. Syleena Johnson sings about the ups and downs of love in a way that will appeal to all of us. It all feels so real when Syleena tells a story no matter if it is happy or sad. Maybe she has inherited this gift from her father Syl Johnson. more>>
Finally Imaani has a debut album out entitled ”Standing Tall”. We know Imaani from the Eurovision Song Contest 1998 and from her work with British band Incognito. Her lovely debut album contains eleven tracks. One thing we know for sure is that Imaani truly has a great voice. For many people she was the real winner from the Eurovision Song Contest although she finished second best. more>>
Jarrod Lawson has a self-titled debut album out. The album contains twelve tracks. The first half of the album sounds a bit jazzier than the second half. Jarrod Lawson is a singer-songwriter and a very gifted pianist from Portland, Oregon.On his debut album we hear jazz, funk, r&b and even a bluesy soul track. On the track “ Spiritual Eyes” he might remind you of Jamiroquai. more>>
The debut album from Nico & Vinz is called “Black Star Elephant”. It is a surprisingly beautiful album from this Norwegian duo. The album contains fourteen tracks and seven interludes. Vinz’ parents are Ghanaians while Nico’s father comes from the Ivory Coast. This African musical heritage combined with influences from Scandinavian pop has led to some wonderful music. more>>
The new album from Prince is entitled “Art Official Age”. It puts the Prince we all know back on the musical throne. The music is soulful, funky and funk’ n’ roll. All the ingredients that defined the music of Prince through the years can be heard on the album. It feels like the rebirth of this artist. The album opens with the funky dance rock song “Art Official Cage”. more>>
Her name is Y’Akoto and “Moody Blues” is her second full album. This German born singer-songwriter with African roots has different music styles on her album. Besides influences of soul music, reggae and rock you will also hear bits and pieces of Ghanaian highlife rhythms in her songs. Y’Akoto has a voice that you don’t often hear. She might remind you of Nina Simone but sometimes more>>>
KEM has kept his “Promise To Love” if you listen to his new album. Thirteen love songs, mostly very smooth, are coming your way. No big surprises on this album but definitely big love. On the album Snoop Dogg, Ronald Isley and L’ Renee support KEM. It is always sweet to dream away when KEM sings. A track to illustrate this is “ The Soft Side Of Love”. more>>>
Shaun Escoffery is back after 7 years with a new studio album called “In The Red Room”. Gil Gang who co-wrote all 12 tracks produced the album. The album opens with the first single Nature’s Call. This song is gaining airplay worldwide.This song is so catchy that you cannot help humming it the rest of the day.more>>
Angela Johnson keeps it funky and soulful on her new album:”Naturally Me”. There are ten tracks on the album. In some of these tracks Angela goes back to the root of soul music. We hear influences from the time that soul music was only available on vinyl. Those times that big ladies of soul would put out a single on a 45-rpm record. But we also hear the influence of an artist like Prince in the song “Say Yeah”.more>>
The new album from Eric Roberson is entitled: “The Box”. Its content is a nice surprise of music. In twelve tracks Eric definitely knows how to keep our attention. Eric ‘s voice is familiar and his sound as well but the music is different. New exciting tracks are coming to us in a variety of music styles. Guests on the album “The Box “ are: Dave Hollister, KING, Pharoahe Monch and Tracey Lee. more>>
The new album from the band Citrus Sun is called "People Of Tomorrow". In Citrus Sun Incognito founder Jean-Paul "Bluey" Maunick collaborates with UK guitarist Jim Mullen. In his long career Mullen has been associated with The Average White Band, Jimmy Witherspoon and the group Morrissey-Mullen. Most of the ten tracks on the album are instrumentals. more>>
Timothy Bloom has a self-entitled album out. Including the "Interlude" and "InterAgain" it contains eleven tracks. Timothy Bloom is a singer-songwriter and a multi-instrumentalist. The music on this self entitled album from Timothy Bloom is very diverse. He will rock you but he also has some sweet r&b songs on the album. There is even a complete piano song to be heard. more>>
A sweet compilation of the classic Detroit sound you will find on the album "Back to Detroit". The fourteen tracks on this album come from eight different artists. If you love the motown sound you will definitely love "Back to Detroit". The album has been produced by Bill Bradford. The tracks really captivate the magic of the music from the motor city back then. more>>
The sophomore album of Joonie is entitled "Contrast". The album contains thirteen sensitive tracks. The most sensitive track is "Love Plea". Joonie has succeeded once again in composing a lovely album. His style still sound fresh to the ear. Two artists featured on this album are Donald Hayes on the track "Far Away" and Elliot Yamin on "Life's Better". more>>